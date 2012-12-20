Obama Is Going To Announce A Gun Violence Task Force Today

Photo: AP

In the wake of last Friday’s massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., that killed 20 children and seven others, President Barack Obama is expected to announce today the formation of a gun violence task force led by Vice President Joe Biden.The White House announced earlier this morning that Obama “will deliver a statement in the Brady Press Briefing Room about the policy process the administration will pursue in the wake of the Newtown tragedy. The Vice President will also attend.”



According to multiple reports, Obama is not expected to lay out any specific policy plans in the wake of the Newtown tragedy. He will introduce the task force and give an idea of how the administration plans to proceed.

Obama’s decision to tap Biden as the task force’s leader makes sense, considering the Vice President’s experience in the Senate and relationship with members of Congress.

On Tuesday, the White House got a bit more specific with some of the policy plans it would support moving forward. White House Press Secretary Jay Carney said Obama is supportive of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s plan to reintroduce the assault weapons ban.

“He supports, and would support, legislation that addresses the problem of the so-called gun show loophole,” Carney said. “And there are other elements of gun legislation that he could support. People have talked about high-capacity gun ammunition clips, for example, and that is something certainly that he would be interested in looking at.”

