Why Obama's Gun Control Proposals Might Be Doomed

Vice President Joe Biden gave an impassioned plea earlier today for increased measures to curb the nation’s gun violence, about 15 miles away from the site of the horrific elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn.



Last month, President Barack Obama proposed sweeping new measures to curb gun violence. But after the event in Danbury today, Connecticut’s two Democratic Senators tempered expectations as to what gun control measures could pass through Congress.

Here’s a look at why a lot of Obama’s gun control proposals look to be a tough sell in Congress:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

