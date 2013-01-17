Here Are The Letters Kids Wrote To Obama Asking For New Gun Laws

Shortly after last month’s elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn., children wrote letters to President Barack Obama urging changes in existing gun laws.



The White House provided letters to The Associated Press from three of the children: Julia, 11, of Washington; Grant, 8, of Maryland, and Taejah, 10, of Georgia.

“There are no word[s] to explain how sad I am about the school shooting,” Julia wrote. “Even though I’m not scared for my safety, I’m scared for others. … I know that laws have to be passed by Congress but I beg you to try very hard to make guns not allowed.”

Take a look at the letters below:

