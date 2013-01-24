Gallup's New Poll Makes Clear How Much Gun Control Is About Politics

Photo: AP

Americans support nine of the White House’s key proposals to reduce gun violence, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday. That includes support for controversial measures such as a reinstatement of the expired assault weapons ban and banning high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Notably, though, Gallup did not attach the proposals to Obama or the White House. Americans reacted with more support to the individual measures in this poll than they did when Gallup polled on the general subject of Obama’s proposals.



In that poll, 53 per cent of respondents said they would want their representative to vote for the new laws, compared with 41 per cent who did not.

In the new Gallup survey, however, all nine key proposals were favoured by at least 54 per cent of respondents.

“The question does not tell respondents that all nine proposals come from Obama’s recently released plan to reduce gun violence; however, the wordings used to describe them intentionally follow the White House’s ‘Now Is the Time’ plan descriptions,” Gallup senior editor Lydia Saad wrote along with the poll.

Here’s a look at how each proposal stacks up:

The proposals are somewhat popular across party lines. A majority of Republicans support seven of the nine steps. And 49 per cent of Republicans support the reinstatement of an assault weapons ban. However, only 39 per cent favour a high-capacity magazine ban. A majority of self-identified Independents also favoured all options except the high-capacity magazine ban.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.