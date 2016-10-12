OBAMA: 'You have everything to lose' with Donald Trump

President Barack Obama encountered a raucous crowd in Greensboro, North Carolina, on his latest campaign outing in support of Hillary Clinton.

“I think I gotta take off my jacket, because we have some work to do,” Obama said, as the audience cheered.

While thanking the crowd and looking ahead to life outside the White House, the president joked that he and Michelle Obama were getting ready to pack up.

“Our lease was only for eight years, and we’re already looking around, making sure we haven’t broken any china … Bo and Sunny haven’t ruined any of the carpets, because we want to get our security deposit back.”

The event took a sharp turn early, when two protesters walked in front of the crowd, screaming “Bill Clinton is a rapist” while wearing shirts that bore the same phrase.

“Those were some folks who were auditioning for a reality show,” Obama said. “If you can’t get your own rally, don’t come mess up somebody else’s rally.”

Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, revived the accusation in recent days, during his latest crusade against Hillary Clinton, his Democratic presidential rival.

Trump doubled down on the attacks over the weekend, inviting some of Bill Clinton’s accusers to the Sunday night debate between him and Mrs. Clinton.

It’s one of many feuds in which Trump is engaged — which includes a bitter war against his own party.

Obama leaned in on Trump: “He doesn’t have the judgment, or the temperament, or the knowledge — or even the desire to obtain the knowledge … that a president needs to have.”

“When [Trump] asks you what do you have to lose, the answer is you’ve got everything to lose.”

