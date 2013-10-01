Obama Releases A Message To The Troops On The Shutdown: Congress Has Failed You

President Barack Obama released a video message to U.S. troops and Department of Defence personnel at the

onset of the partial government shutdown at midnight Tuesday.

Obama’s message in the video was clear: Congress has failed you.

“You and your families deserve better than the dysfunction we’re seeing in Congress,” Obama said in the video. “Your talents and dedication help keep our military the best in the world. That’s why I’ll keep working to get Congress to reopen our government and get you back to work as soon as possible.”

The video was sent to reporters in advance of the possible shutdown, and the official Pentagon video still contains notice of the embargo.

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.