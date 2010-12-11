Obama Got A HUGE Win On Taxes And Stimulus, And The Democrats Were Too Blind To See It

On the matter of Democratic intransigence about the bailout deal, this Charles Krauthammer piece in the Washington Post is dead on:



Barack Obama won the great tax-cut showdown of 2010 – and House Democrats don’t have a clue that he did. In the deal struck this week, the president negotiated the biggest stimulus in American history, larger than his $814 billion 2009 stimulus package. It will pump a trillion borrowed Chinese dollars into the U.S. economy over the next two years – which just happen to be the two years of the run-up to the next presidential election. This is a defeat?

Beyond that, he notes, there are other subsidies for energy and education in the deal.

POLITICO’s Ben Smith wonders whether the column will erode GOP interest in supporting the deal. This seems like a real possibility. The downside to the GOP of blowing this up is not that big, as all tax hikes will automatically be blamed on Democrats.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.