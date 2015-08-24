Obama has played more than 1,100 hours of golf as president -- here's how that stacks up

On the last day of President Barack Obama’s sixth summer holiday at Martha’s Vineyard, he played the ninth and final round of his 17-day vacation — about one every other day.

America’s 54-year-old commander-in-chief, has played approximately 247 rounds of golf, according to CNN’s “State of the Union” broadcast.

CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller estimates Obama has spent

more than 1,100 hours on the links, which puts him on par with avid-golfer President Dwight D. Eisenhower, CNN reports.

According toCNN, Eisenhower played approximately 210 rounds at Augusta National, the famed course of the Masters. He also installed a putting green on the White House lawn.

As it turns out, Obama is the 15th of the last 18 presidents to eagerly play the sport.And like his fellow commanders in chief, Obama’s pricey golf outings have been criticised too.

Last year during Obama’s summer getaway, the extremist group that calls itself the Islamic State (also known as ISIS, ISIL, or Daesh) released barbaric footage of American photojournalist James Foley’s execution.

Moments after Obama publicly condemned the group saying it had “no place in the 21st century,” he teed off for another round of golf.

A month later, in an interview with “Meet the Press,” Obama admittedthat he should have recognised the criticism he received for golfing after his announcement on the disturbing ISIS video.

Obama’s golf habits haven’t gone unnoticed by members of the 2016 field either.

Earlier this month, current Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump slammed Obama in an short video on Instagram, splicing footage of the extremist group with a picture of Obama smiling in a golf cart.

Not under my watch- A video posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Aug 13, 2015 at 7:53am PDT

In his announcement speech, Trump also invited Obama to play golf at one of his courses — provided the president leave office a little early.

“Obama is going to be out playing golf — he might even be on one of my courses. I would invite him, I actually would — I have the best courses in the world,” Trump said.

“If he’d like to play, that’s fine. In fact, I’d love him to leave early and play, that would be a very good thing.”

