Tea Party Congressman Introduces A Hilarious Amendment To Stop Obama From Golfing

Conservative Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) introduced legislation that would, in effect, prevent President Barack Obama from playing golf unless the White House reinstates public tours.The amendment, part of the House’s stopgap measure to fund the government, comes in response to the White House’s decision Saturday to cancel public tours as a result of the sequester — a move that has caused backlash from Republican lawmakers.



“cancelling all self-guided White House tours is the latest shameless political stunt by the president, who is twisting basic government efficiency into an extreme consequence,” Republican Rep. Tom Graves said in a statement.

Now, Gohmert’s measure would prohibit the White House from using any of the appropriated funds to pay for Obama’s frequent golfing outings unless the tours are reinstated.

“None of the funds made available by a division of this Act may be used to transport the President to or from a golf course until public tours of the White House resume,” Gohmert’s amendment reads.

The House is expected to vote on their continuing resolution bill on Wednesday.

