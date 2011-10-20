Obama Downgrades Himself: Goes From B+ To 'Incomplete'

Photo: ABC News

ABC News’ Jake Tapper interviewed President Barack Obama in North Carolina yesterday about his leadership of the economy and his overall job performance.Obama gave himself an “incomplete,” saying he has yet to accomplish everything he wants to get done — and said the economy has “gone through not only two-and-a-half, three years of post-recession blues.”



Mitt Romney’s campaign seized on the comment, digging up Obama’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in late 2009 where he gave himself a “good, solid B-plus,” hitting it as “another downgrade.”

ABC News’ Jake Tapper: You have gotten a lot passed though, much of your agenda has been passed — the stimulus, health care, Wall Street reform — so we’re sitting in a state right now where a majority of the voters disapprove of your handling of the economy and we’re going to Virginia later, where a majority of the voters do not thing you deserve to be re-elected. We’re sitting in a school, what grade would you give yourself?

Obama: Well, you know I’m not going to give myself a grade.

Tapper: Not even a midterm?

Obama: Other than “incomplete” because the work that we started is not yet done, but the fact is that the American people are rightly frustrated over what they see as a system in which responsibility is not always rewarded, where people who have done the right thing all their lives still seem to be struggling, that sense that the American dream is slipping away. I think that is something that helped get me elected but it hasn’t been entirely solved yet, and in some ways it’s gotten tougher for folks because of the financial crisis.

