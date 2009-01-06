Obama Girls Arrive At School In Style—Via Motorcade

The holidays are over, which means back to work and back to school. But that will be a new elite school for the two Obama girls.



AP: Katie McCormick Lelyveld, a spokeswoman for Michelle Obama, said that Michelle Obama accompanied daughters Sasha, 7, and Malia, 10, to Sidwell Friends school Monday morning. Sasha is attending classes at the Bethesda, Md., elementary-school campus, where she is in second grade. Malia is in fifth grade at the middle school campus in the District of Columbia.

Sidwell is a private Quaker school. The campus in northwest Washington has grades 5-12 and the Bethesda campus is for kindergarten through fourth grade.

Sasha carried a Trans by JanSport pink, magenta and grey backpack and wore bluejeans and a brown jacket with a hood and her hair was pulled into two braided ponytails.

Her mother wore a long maroon overcoat, cinched at the waist, and slate grey pants.

Security was relatively low key.

Last time we checked, a motorcade to school wasn’t low key. Maybe the Metro is low key…

Washington Post: Malia, 10, and Sasha, 7, left the Hay-Adams Hotel with their mother, Michelle Obama, at 7:10 a.m. Their motorcade emerged from a security tent that has been erected outside the posh hotel, and they drove off with nary a wave to the throngs of cameras or the waiting crowds.

Malia, a fifth-grader, arrived at Sidwell’s middle school in the 3800 block of Wisconsin Avenue at 7:30 a.m., a full half-hour before the school day began. The motorcade bypassed the main entrance to the underground garage at Wisconsin Avenue and Rodman Street NW, opting instead for a side entrance adjacent to Fannie Mae’s James A. Johnson Housing and Community Development centre.

Whatever Michelle Obama did to settle Malia into her class, it didn’t take long. At 7:41, the motorcade exited another driveway slightly to the north, adjacent to the Friendship Post Office.

What’s harder: Being the new president at a time when our country is in the midst of economic doom? Or being the new kid at school, and your dad is the president?

