Obama Getting Super-Secure BlackBerry In A Few Months

The NSA is in the “final stages” of preparing president Barack Obama’s new super-secure RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry 8830, according to the Washington Times.



Once in hand, the president will be able to send text and e-mail and make phone calls to others with the secure software loaded on their devices. Others expected to get secure BlackBerrys include top aides as well as first lady Michelle Obama.

The software being used is called SecureVoice, developed by the Genesis Key Inc. of Washington. It can turn any BlackBerry 8830 or Curve into a device that is designed to defeat hackers, eavesdroppers and spies.

