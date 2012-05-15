More Bad News For Obama: People View Him Less favourably After Gay Marriage Announcement

Last Friday, a Gallup poll showed people were less likely to vote for Barack Obama based on his recent endorsement of gay marriage.



Today shows more bad news: More people now view him in an unfavorable light after the endorsement, according to the Pew Research centre.

The poll finds that more than half of Americans surveyed did not change their opinion of him after the endorsement. But it’s more troubling news for Obama that he’s losing more people than gaining after the bold shift.

Key is that among Independents, Obama’s favorability is unchanged — 38 per cent of those voters split evenly on if they view him in a more or less favourable light.

But in both polls, the Republican base appears far more fired up than Democrats. In the Pew survey, 53 per cent of Republicans expressed a more negative viewpoint toward Obama, compared with 32 per cent of Democrats that now view him more favourably. In the Gallup poll, 52 per cent of Republicans said they would be less likely to vote for Obama based on the endorsement, compared with 24 per cent of Democrats that were more likely to vote for him.

Earlier this year, Pew’s research found an unprecedented shift in support for gay marriage over the past decade. More Americans now support legalizing gay marriage, but it’s still not an outright majority.

Here’s the key Gallup graphic from last week:

Early polls like these two suggest that Obama’s gamble is playing worse with voters than better, but that the issue still won’t have much of an effect on the election. No. 1, of course, is the economy.

