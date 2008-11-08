Obama Gathers Financial Advisers To Talk Economics

President-elect Obama may not be taking office for two more months, but he’s already getting to work to fix the economy. Today, he convened his leading financial advisers in Chicago. What a perfect opportunity for our new prez to pick his new Treasury secretary.



NY Times: President-elect Barack Obama convened a new economic advisory board to meet here on Friday as he moves to swiftly fill top administration posts and form his response to the economic crisis.

With the global economy on a knife’s edge, and labour figures showing mounting American job losses, the financial markets, foreign leaders and even the Bush administration are looking to Mr. Obama for signs of how he will manage the crisis…

No incoming president in modern times has been so pressured to begin governing, in effect, before he is sworn into office. With that in mind, Mr. Obama and Vice President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. have brought a group of high-profile financial and economic experts to Chicago for Friday’s meeting.

Assembled to offer wide-ranging advice, the group of 17 includes Mr. Summers and his predecessor as Treasury secretary, Robert E. Rubin; Paul A. Volcker, a former Federal Reserve chairman, and Eric E. Schmidt, the chief executive of Google. The billionaire investor Warren Buffett is to attend by speakerphone.

Other participants scheduled to attend include Mayor Antonio R. Villaraigosa of Los Angeles; former Commerce Secretary William Daley; William Donaldson, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission; Anne Mulcahy, chairman and chief executive of Xerox; Laura Tyson, former chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, and Gov. Jennifer M. Granholm of Michigan.

Is that all?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.