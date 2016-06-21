Obama refused to leave Air Force One after landing so that he could watch the end of the NBA Finals

Game 7 of the NBA Finals was one of the most compelling finishes to a Finals series in recent memory.

With less than five minutes to go, the Warriors and Cavaliers stayed in gridlock for nearly four minutes, remaining tied at 89-89 before Kyrie Irving came up with the game-deciding three-pointer with less than a minute to play.

The finish was so compelling that even President Barack Obama wasn’t able to look away from the screen.

According to White House pool reports, after Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday night, Obama and his family stayed on the plane for “way longer than usual.”

That’s because, with just minutes remaining in the game, Obama — a big basketball fan — stayed on to watch the finish.

The White House later confirmed that he watched the end of the game while on the tarmac.

Afterward, Obama tweeted his congratulations to the Cavaliers for winning the championship.

What a game and what a series for the @Cavs. Happy to see @KingJames bring it home for Cleveland!

— President Obama (@POTUS) June 20, 2016

