The Best Reactions Kids Have To Barack Obama

Photo: White House via Flickr
President Barack Obama was back on the campaign trail this month, kissing babies and flesh-pressing with unsuspecting diner patrons in an effort to charm his way back into the White House for another term.Like most politicians, children are a favourite prop for Obama, giving him an opportunity to show off his fun-loving, every-man side. And while they can’t vote for him — and sometimes don’t even know who he is — kids tend to have very strong responses to meeting the Commander-in-Chief.
From surprisingly joyous affection to downright scepticism, photos have captured some pretty priceless reactions. Here are some of the best we’ve seen.
These ladies are really happy the Obamas are holding that baby — the baby does not feel the same way.
