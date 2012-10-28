Meet The Wealthy Fundraisers Who Saved Obama's Campaign This Summer

Photo: AP

A “bundler” is a special person to a campaign. They’re a wealthy person who is friends with many other wealthy people, fundraising for a candidate and convincing people to give to the campaign. Bush called them “Rangers” and “Pioneers.” Romney has Olympic-inspired “Gold,” “Silver” and “Bronze” titles for his bundlers (although he has refused to release their names). Obama just calls his “volunteer fundraisers,” and the list includes a wide array of CEOs, financiers, and entertainers.



The latest list of these bundlers was released by the Obama campaign this week and we went through to identify the most rich and famous new donors who became bundlers this summer.

