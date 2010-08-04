American Austerity: Obama Makes Ridiculously Tiny Cut To Public Worker Salaries

Photo: Flickr

What’s the tiniest cut to public sector salaries you could imagine?A wage freeze? Nah, too aggressive.



A bonus freeze? You’re getting warmer.

Try this: A bonus freeze for some political appointees.

That’s what Obama is going to do, according to Reuters, as part of his effort to show that the Federal government is “tightening its belt.” Remember, we’re just talking political appointees, not the army of untouchable bureaucrats that make up so much of public worker spending.

He may also, if possible, push for a salary freeze for political appointees, but we won’t be going that far yet.

Of course, in the end, almost all budget talk is about symbolism, so in the end, this is no more absurd, really, than letting tax cuts on the rich expire, and thinking it will move the needle on the deficit.

