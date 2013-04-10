Obama Wants To Pay For Free Preschool By Raising Taxes On Cigarettes

TwitterPresident Barack Obama released his 2013 budget proposal Wednesday, calling for $3.8 trillion in spending and projecting a deficit of $901 billion.



We don’t have the full budget yet, but the six-page brief is loaded with priorities that the President laid out in his State of the Union address and has campaigned around the country to promote.

Among those is his plan to invest in early childhood education through his Preschool for All initiative. The proposal calls for providing all low- and moderate-income households with free preschool, to be paid for by raising federal taxes on cigarettes and tobacco products.

Here are the details:

 To build a foundation for success in the formative early years of life, increases access to high- quality early childhood education with a Preschool for All initiative.

o In partnership with the States, provides all low- and moderate-income four-year-olds with high- quality preschool, while encouraging States to serve additional four-year-olds from middle class families. The initiative also promotes access to full-day kindergarten and high-quality early education programs for children under age four.

o The Preschool for All initiative is financed by raising the Federal tax on cigarettes and other tobacco products, which would also have substantial public health impacts, particularly by reducing youth smoking.

o The Budget makes companion investments in voluntary home visiting programs, preserving child care access, and expanding high-quality care for infants and toddlers through new Early Head Start-Child Care Partnerships.

