Obama Blasts Fox News For Making People Think He 'Somehow' Raised Taxes

At a campaign stop in Virginia on Friday, President Barack Obama took a shot at Fox News in his speech to supporters.

When talking about his plan to extend the Bush tax cuts for people making less than $250,000 a year, Obama blamed the network for contributing to misperceptions of his tax policy as president. He chose “Uncle Jim” as a random example of the average Fox News viewer.

“Uncle Jim, who’s a little stubborn and been watching Fox News, he thinks somehow I raised taxes,” Obama said. “Let’s just be clear — I’ve lowered taxes since I came into office.”

Obama has been pushing Congress this week to extend the Bush-era tax cuts for Americans making less than $250,000.

On the campaign trail in Ohio last week, Obama made a tongue-in-cheek request at a bar for the owner to turn off Fox News.

