Obama has some very specific food preferences

Reuters President Barack Obama points to a member of the audience to his assistant Reggie Love, upon his arrival in Asheville, North Carolina, October 17, 2011.

Reggie Love, a 26-year-old former Duke University football and basketball star became then-Senator Obama’s right-hand man during his first presidential campaign in 2007.

In a new memoir, “Power Forward: My Presidential Education,” Love explains what it’s like to crisscross the nation with Obama, buy him clothes, carry his luggage, and serve him meals.

Love once upset Obama after accidentally buying him trail mix that contained M&Ms before a flight from DC to LaGuardia. Obama rejected the candies and Love learned the president prefers his trail mix to be candy-free. The incident resulted in what Love called, “the first of what would be thousands of notes to self” about the president’s pet peeves.

Here are some other things Love learned about Obama’s likes and dislikes:

No gum wrapped in tiny papers (He prefers plastic-packed Dentyne Ice)

Only “normal” Nicorette gum, not special flavours

No candy in trail mix

No energy bars with fruit pieces

Salads are ok, but only in emergencies (Because, you can’t eat salad in a car)

Either ranch dressing or vinaigrette on salads

Sandwiches are the ideal option

Never mayonnaise, he hates mayonnaise.

Grilled fish or chicken, nothing battered or fried

No fast food

No soda or coffee

He likes to have orange juice or green tea in the morning

