Obama has some very specific food preferences

Reggie Love, a 26-year-old former Duke University football and basketball star became then-Senator Obama’s right-hand man during his first presidential campaign in 2007.
In a new memoir, “Power Forward: My Presidential Education,” Love explains what it’s like to crisscross the nation with Obama, buy him clothes, carry his luggage, and serve him meals.
Love once upset Obama after accidentally buying him trail mix that contained M&Ms before a flight from DC to LaGuardia. Obama rejected the candies and Love learned the president prefers his trail mix to be candy-free. The incident resulted in what Love called, “the first of what would be thousands of notes to self” about the president’s pet peeves.
Here are some other things Love learned about Obama’s likes and dislikes:
- No gum wrapped in tiny papers (He prefers plastic-packed Dentyne Ice)
- Only “normal” Nicorette gum, not special flavours
- No candy in trail mix
- No energy bars with fruit pieces
- Salads are ok, but only in emergencies (Because, you can’t eat salad in a car)
- Either ranch dressing or vinaigrette on salads
- Sandwiches are the ideal option
- Never mayonnaise, he hates mayonnaise.
- Grilled fish or chicken, nothing battered or fried
- No fast food
- No soda or coffee
- He likes to have orange juice or green tea in the morning
