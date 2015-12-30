Obama has some very specific food preferences

At 26, Reggie Love, a former Duke University football and basketball star, became then-Sen. Barack Obama’s right-hand man in 2007 during his first presidential campaign.

In his memoir, “Power Forward: My Presidential Education,” Love, now 33, explained what it was like to crisscross the nation with Obama, buying his clothes, carrying his luggage, babysitting his children, and serving his meals.

Love once upset Obama after accidentally buying him the wrong trail mix before a flight from Washington, DC, to New York City.

“The senator opened the bag of trail mix I’d bought and proceeded to pick out every M&M, holding them all in his palm like pieces of candy-coated toxic waste. ‘I’m not going to eat these,’ he said while pushing his hand in my general direction.

‘Do you want them?’ he asked, wrinkling his nose. ‘No thank you, sir,’ I answered, then made the first of what would be thousands of notes to self: No candy with the trail mix.”

Obama rejected the candies, and Love learned the president preferred his trail mix to be candy-free.

The incident resulted in what Love called “the first of what would be thousands of notes to self” about the president’s pet peeves.

Here are some other things Love learned about Obama’s likes and dislikes:

No gum wrapped in tiny papers; he prefers plastic-packed Dentyne Ice

Only “normal” Nicorette gum, not special flavours

No candy in trail mix

No energy bars with fruit pieces

Salads are OK, but only in emergencies (because it’s difficult to eat salad in a car)

Ranch dressing or vinaigrette on salads

Sandwiches are ideal

Never mayonnaise ; he hates mayonnaise

; he hates mayonnaise Grilled fish or chicken

Nothing battered

Nothing fried

No fast food

No soda

No coffee

He likes to have orange juice or green tea in the morning

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.