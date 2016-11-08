Barack Obama just revived the chant that immortalised his 2008 presidential campaign

Picture: Getty Images

US president Barack Obama, during a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton on Monday, retold one of the stories that became a hallmark of his historic 2008 presidential campaign.

Obama was speaking to a crowd in Durham, New Hampshire — his last solo appearance in support of Clinton, and perhaps an appropriate time to recall his experience as a first-term senator with a fledgling presidential campaign in 2008.

He called up the memory of a rainy campaign stop in Greenwood, South Carolina, where he met with a handful of little-enthused supporters. He spoke of one woman who led the small group in a chant: “Fired up, ready to go!”

Obama recalled how that the chant helped motivate a movement:

“It just goes to show you, how one voice can change a room. And if it can change a room, it can change a city. And if can change a city, it can change a state. And if it can change a state, it can change a nation. And if it can change a nation, it can change the world.”

The president has been leaning into some key battleground states in support of Clinton and other Democrats on the ballot. The Clinton campaign has relied heavily on Obama and an all-star roster of Democratic luminaries, including first lady Michelle Obama, vice president Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, among others, to boost voter turnout.

Watch the moment below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.