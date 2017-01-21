'Thank you': Obama offers final words for the American people after leaving a note for Trump in the Oval Office

President Barack Obama offered final salutations for the American people on Friday after leaving a ceremonial letter for President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

“Of course,” Obama said when asked if he was feeling nostalgic.

Asked if he had any final words for Americans, Obama replied succinctly, “Thank you.”

Cameras captured Obama leaving a letter to Trump on the Resolute Desk:

President Obama leaves a letter for President Trump in the Resolute desk drawer and leaves the Oval Office for the final time pic.twitter.com/5iM4ljmIV7

— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) January 20, 2017

His final tweets from the official @POTUS Twitter account also offered similar remarks:

It’s been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.

— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humour, and love.

— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me at https://t.co/fGUxlpLVue.

— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.

— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017

