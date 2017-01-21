'Thank you': Obama offers final words for the American people after leaving a note for Trump in the Oval Office

Maxwell Tani

President Barack Obama offered final salutations for the American people on Friday after leaving a ceremonial letter for President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

“Of course,” Obama said when asked if he was feeling nostalgic.

Asked if he had any final words for Americans, Obama replied succinctly, “Thank you.”

Cameras captured Obama leaving a letter to Trump on the Resolute Desk:

His final tweets from the official @POTUS Twitter account also offered similar remarks:

