President Obama took a private moment to savour his final inauguration Monday, taking one last look at the crowd before saying:



“I want to look out one more time because I’m not going to see this again.”

The audio was picked up by one of ABC’s ultra high frequency microphones.

Here’s a video, courtesy of Talking Points Memo:



