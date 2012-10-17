Another Key Obama Advantage Has Evaporated

Photo: AP

Last week, Mitt Romney took his first lead in the Real Clear Politics average of national polling for the first time in the general election. This week, Romney has erased another stable advantage for President Barack Obama in the RCP average: He is now viewed, based on net average, more favourably than the president.Romney’s average net favorability in seven post-debate polls sits at a positive 5.4 per cent. Obama’s lags behind at a positive 5 per cent.



Voters view Obama much more unfavorably than they do Romney, which accounts for the difference. In the average of the seven polls, Obama has a 45.8 average unfavorable rating. Romney’s unfavorable rating is only 44.3.

Romney’s favorability rating has been a key drag on his candidacy all the way back to the Republican primary season. But he has actually been viewed more favourably than Obama in several recent polls — including ones from USA Today/Gallup, Fox News and Pew Research.

The reversal is significant for Romney. Just two weeks before the first presidential debate, Romney made history by becoming the first nominee to be viewed in an overall unfavorable light by voters so late in the race.

