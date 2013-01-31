Obama Is More Popular Now Than At Any Point In The Last Three Years

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama’s favorability rating has reached a three-year high in a new, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 60 per cent of Americans hold a favourable view of the President, while only 37 per cent view him unfavorably. He has an especially strong image among his base of Democrats (92 per cent) and among Independents (also 60 per cent).



The amount of people who view Obama “strongly” favourably (39 per cent) also outpaces the amount that view him “strongly” negatively (28 per cent) for the first time in two years.

Overall, it’s the best image for Obama since 61 per cent of Americans said they viewed him favourably in a Nov. 15, 2009, poll taken a year after the 2008 election. It could continue to give the President advantages on key legislative issues he’s trying to push in the first few months of his new term — immigration, gun control, and on key fiscal battles.

Obama’s favorability mark is up 6 points from a Washington Post-ABC poll taken right before the election in November. It’s also up 12 points from this point one year ago, when it stood at only 48 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.