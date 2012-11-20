Obama's Favorability Rating Hits A Three-Year High

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama’s favorability rating has climbed after re-election to its highest point in years, mirroring his uptick in approval rating after winning re-election.Obama’s favorability has reached 58 per cent in a Gallup poll released over the weekend, his best mark since a July 2009 reading found him at 66 per cent. Overall, he has lost 10 points of favorability since first being elected in 2008 — and 20 points since his inauguration.



At its low point, the president’s approval rating had ticked below 50 per cent in late 2010.

Here’s a look at the progression:

The favorability measure is another step in what appears to be a well-rounded post-election bump for the president. Last Monday, Obama’s approval rating in the Rasmussen daily tracking poll hit 54 per cent, its highest in more than three years.

