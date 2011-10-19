Obama On Fast And Furious Gun Smuggling Scandal: Whoever 'Screwed Up' Will Be Held Responsible

Photo: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Barack Obama reportedly gave his bluntest remarks yet today on the Operation Fast and Furious gun smuggling scandal plaguing the upper echelons of the Department of Justice, telling ABC News that the “people who have screwed up will be held accountable.” In an exclusive interview with Nightline, set to air tonight, Obama reportedly assured that whoever okayed the Operation — which allowed thousands of guns to “walk” across the border into the hands of Mexican drug lords — will be held responsible.



“It’s very upsetting to me to think that somebody showed such bad judgment that they would allow something like that to happen,” he said. “And we will find out who and what happened in this situation and make sure it gets corrected.”

Obama’s remarks are a marked divergence from the White House’s previous comments on Fast and Furious, which is currently under investigation by the House Oversight Committee to determine who in the DOJ was aware of the gun smuggling program. Republicans on the committee have accused the Obama administration of stonewalling the investigation.

Obama has been particularly steadfast in his defence of Attorney General Eric Holder, who was issued subpoenas last week for communications related to Fast & Furious. When asked about the scandal earlier this month, Obama said he has “complete confidence” in Holder.

Three key ATF supervisors involved in Operation Fast and Furious, as well as the agency’s Acting Director, have been reassigned to new positions within the DOJ since Congress began its investigation last spring.

