All of the ground the Obama family covered during their $7 million trip to Ireland

Being America’s top civilian is expensive business.
President Obama’s attendance at the 39th annual G8 Summit in Northern Ireland cost taxpayers $US6,932,923.20, including expenses related to security detail, various staffers, and the first lady’s sightseeing tour with her daughters, according to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.
A letter from the Department of the Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command notes shows that taxpayers fork over $US206,337 every hour the world’s most famous plane is in flight.
No one can say the president didn’t get anything done. Check out some of the people he met with:
And here’s what the 3-days of travel looked like:
The family began their trip on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to the UK’s Belfast International Airport in northern Ireland on June 17th, 2013. The 5.8 hour trip cost approximately $US1,196,754.60.
Google Earth/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Three hours after their arrival, first lady Michelle Obama and her two daughters flew 30 minutes to Dublin, Ireland.
The next day, the family flew back to Belfast from Dublin and in less than 2 hours were en route to Berlin.
The family then flew home from Berlin to Joint Base Andrews on June 19th. According to the Air Force documents, a total of 33.6 flight hours were clocked in.
President Obama has traveled internationally more than any other president, and he has done it on the “most
expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date.”
Here are the flight records via Judicial Watch:
NOW WATCH: 14 things you didn’t know your iPhone headphones could do
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.