All of the ground the Obama family covered during their $7 million trip to Ireland

Peter Muhly/Reuters President Barack Obama leaves Air Force One with his family, after landing at Belfast International Airport, in Northern Ireland June 17, 2013.

Being America’s top civilian is expensive business.

President Obama’s attendance at the 39th annual G8 Summit in Northern Ireland cost taxpayers $US6,932,923.20, including expenses related to security detail, various staffers, and the first lady’s sightseeing tour with her daughters, according to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.

A letter from the Department of the Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command notes shows that taxpayers fork over $US206,337 every hour the world’s most famous plane is in flight.

No one can say the president didn’t get anything done. Check out some of the people he met with:

The White House Obama talks with G8 leaders before a working dinner during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

The White House Obama talks with housekeeping staff outside of a lodge at the Lough Erne Resort during the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

The White House Obama walks with National Security Advisor Tom Donilon on the grounds of Lough Erne Resort at the conclusion of the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013.

AP/Evan Vucci Obama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, on June 17, 2013.

The White House Obama and Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom talk during the G8 Summit at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

The White House Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron visit with students while touring Enniskillen Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

The White House Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet audience members following the President’s remarks at the Belfast Waterfront Convention Center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

And here’s what the 3-days of travel looked like:

The family began their trip on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to the UK’s Belfast International Airport in northern Ireland on June 17th, 2013. The 5.8 hour trip cost approximately $US1,196,754.60.

Google Earth/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

AP The US presidential plane Air Force One arrives as a US military helicopter stands guard at Belfast International Airport, in Northern Ireland, on Monday, June 17, 2013.

AP Obama, second left, his wife Michelle, second right, and daughters Sasha, front, and Malia, first right, are greeted by Joan Christie, left, The Queen’s official representative in County Antrim, upon arrival at Belfast International Airport, Northern Ireland, on Monday, June 17, 2013.

Three hours after their arrival, first lady Michelle Obama and her two daughters flew 30 minutes to Dublin, Ireland.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP First lady Michelle Obama, left, with her daughters Sasha, center, and Malia, right, stop to look at a display case containing the ‘College Harp’ during their visit to the Old Library at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013.

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Michelle Obama, center, with her daughters Sasha, and Malia, second from the right, look through archives documenting the Obama’s Irish Ancestry during their visit to the Old Library at Trinity College, in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013.

The next day, the family flew back to Belfast from Dublin and in less than 2 hours were en route to Berlin.

Evan Vucci/AP Obama and family, from left, daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama, and daughter Malia, arrives at Tegel International Airport in Berlin, Tuesday, June 18, 2013.

The White House Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk on a balcony of the German Chancellery overlooking Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2013.

The White House The President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen to remarks by Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on June 19, 2103.

The White House Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama raise their glasses in a toast with other guests during a dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Schloss Charlottenburg in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2013.

The family then flew home from Berlin to Joint Base Andrews on June 19th. According to the Air Force documents, a total of 33.6 flight hours were clocked in.

The White House President and and First Lady boarded Air Force One at Tegel Airport prior to departing Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.

President Obama has traveled internationally more than any other president, and he has done it on the “most

expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date.”



Here are the flight records via Judicial Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.