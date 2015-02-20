All of the ground the Obama family covered during their $7 million trip to Ireland

Air force one obama irelandPeter Muhly/ReutersPresident Barack Obama leaves Air Force One with his family, after landing at Belfast International Airport, in Northern Ireland June 17, 2013.

Being America’s top civilian is expensive business.

President Obama’s attendance at the 39th annual G8 Summit in Northern Ireland cost taxpayers $US6,932,923.20, including expenses related to security detail, various staffers, and the first lady’s sightseeing tour with her daughters, according to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents obtained by the nonprofit Judicial Watch.

A letter from the Department of the Air Force Headquarters Air Mobility Command notes shows that taxpayers fork over $US206,337 every hour the world’s most famous plane is in flight.

No one can say the president didn’t get anything done. Check out some of the people he met with:

Obama irelandThe White HouseObama talks with G8 leaders before a working dinner during the G8 Summit at Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.
Obama irelandThe White HouseObama talks with housekeeping staff outside of a lodge at the Lough Erne Resort during the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.
Obama irelandThe White HouseObama walks with National Security Advisor Tom Donilon on the grounds of Lough Erne Resort at the conclusion of the G8 Summit in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 18, 2013.
Obama putinAP/Evan VucciObama meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, on June 17, 2013.
Obama ukThe White HouseObama and Prime Minister David Cameron of the United Kingdom talk during the G8 Summit at the Lough Erne Resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.
Obama irelandThe White HouseObama and British Prime Minister David Cameron visit with students while touring Enniskillen Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.
Obama irealndThe White HouseObama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet audience members following the President’s remarks at the Belfast Waterfront Convention Center in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013.

And here’s what the 3-days of travel looked like:

The family began their trip on Air Force One from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland to the UK’s Belfast International Airport in northern Ireland on June 17th, 2013. The 5.8 hour trip cost approximately $US1,196,754.60.

Ireland obama

Google Earth/Amanda Macias/Business Insider

Obama irelandAPThe US presidential plane Air Force One arrives as a US military helicopter stands guard at Belfast International Airport, in Northern Ireland, on Monday, June 17, 2013.
Obama irelandAPObama, second left, his wife Michelle, second right, and daughters Sasha, front, and Malia, first right, are greeted by Joan Christie, left, The Queen’s official representative in County Antrim, upon arrival at Belfast International Airport, Northern Ireland, on Monday, June 17, 2013.

Three hours after their arrival, first lady Michelle Obama and her two daughters flew 30 minutes to Dublin, Ireland.

Second flight obamaGoogle Earth/Amanda Macias
Obama dublinPablo Martinez Monsivais/APFirst lady Michelle Obama, left, with her daughters Sasha, center, and Malia, right, stop to look at a display case containing the ‘College Harp’ during their visit to the Old Library at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013.
Obama dublinPablo Martinez Monsivais/APMichelle Obama, center, with her daughters Sasha, and Malia, second from the right, look through archives documenting the Obama’s Irish Ancestry during their visit to the Old Library at Trinity College, in Dublin, Ireland, Monday, June 17, 2013.

The next day, the family flew back to Belfast from Dublin and in less than 2 hours were en route to Berlin.

De obama tripGoogle Earth/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Obama trip germanyEvan Vucci/APObama and family, from left, daughter Sasha, first lady Michelle Obama, and daughter Malia, arrives at Tegel International Airport in Berlin, Tuesday, June 18, 2013.
Obama merkelThe White HouseObama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talk on a balcony of the German Chancellery overlooking Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2013.
Obama merkelThe White HouseThe President and German Chancellor Angela Merkel listen to remarks by Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on June 19, 2103.
ObamaThe White HouseObama and First Lady Michelle Obama raise their glasses in a toast with other guests during a dinner hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Schloss Charlottenburg in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2013.

The family then flew home from Berlin to Joint Base Andrews on June 19th. According to the Air Force documents, a total of 33.6 flight hours were clocked in.

Last legGoogle Earth/Amanda Macias/Business Insider
Obama air force oneThe White HousePresident and and First Lady boarded Air Force One at Tegel Airport prior to departing Berlin, Germany on June 19, 2013.

President Obama has traveled internationally more than any other president, and he has done it on the “most

expensive-to-operate Air Force One to date.”

Here are the flight records via Judicial Watch:

