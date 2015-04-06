Here's the First Family's Easter photo

White House photographer tweeted the official Easter photo of the US First Fmily:

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza President Barack Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Malia and Sasha pose for a family portrait with Bo and Sunny in the Rose Garden of the White House on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2015.

