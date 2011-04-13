Obama Weak In Pennsylvania: Poll

Photo: The White House

President Barack Obama’s is a perilous position in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, according to new polling numbers released today.The poll, conducted by Public Policy Polling, shows Obama’s approval rating is just 42% in the Key Stone State.



The numbers put the president in a dead heat with three potential Republican challengers – he is within the margin of error against Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and the state’s former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum.

Obama’s problem, it seems, is with white Democrats. Only 64% of white Pennsylvania Dems approve of the president, compared to 86% of black Democrats. The president’s approval rating is also alarming low among independent voters, only 39% of whom say Obama is doing a good job.

Although Pennsylvania handed Obama a double-digit victory over McCain in 2008, the state swung back to red last year, with Republicans taking control of the state Legislature and the governor’s office. Now it looks like the Key Stone State could be the GOP’s to lose in 2012.

