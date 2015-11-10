Obama launched his Facebook page with a video of him wandering around his 'backyard'

You can’t friend Barack Obama on Facebook, but you can like his page.

The president launched an official White House Facebook page Monday with a video tour of his “backyard” — that being the national park outside the back of the White House.

Obama also added a few life moments to his timeline as well: his birth in 1961, marrying First Lady Michelle Obama in 1992, and a few career milestones along his way to the presidency.

In the two-minute video, Obama talked about the urgency to address climate change. It’s a timely message ahead of his trip to Paris in a few weeks, when international negotiators will attempt to reach an accord on curbing greenhouse-gas emissions.

This isn’t Obama’s first social network. The president officially joined Twitter in May, and he gained more than 1 million followers in just nine hours.

Now a Facebook user, we’ll see how many people “like” the president enough to follow him there.



Hello, Facebook! I finally got my very own page. I hope you’ll think of this as a place where we can have real conversations about the most important issues facing our country — a place where you can hear directly from me, and share your own thoughts and stories. (You can expect some just-for-fun stuff, too.)I’m kicking it off by inviting you to take a walk with me in my backyard — something I try to do at the end of the day before I head in for dinner. I say this often, but that’s because it’s always at the front of my mind: We’ve got to preserve this beautiful planet of ours for our kids and grandkids. And that means taking serious steps to address climate change once and for all. Now, we’ve made a lot of progress to cut carbon pollution here at home, and we’re leading the world to take action as well. But we’ve got to do more. In a few weeks, I’m heading to Paris to meet with world leaders about a global agreement to meet this challenge.I hope you’ll join me in speaking out on climate change and educating your friends about why this issue is so important. At a time when nearly three in four adults online use Facebook, this feels like a great place to do it. Share your thoughts in the comments, and pass this message on to folks you think need to see it.If we’re all in this together, I’m confident we can solve this and do right by future generations.

Posted by President Obama on Monday, November 9, 2015

