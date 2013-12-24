Obama Has Officially Enrolled In Obamacare

President Barack Obama successfully enrolled for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act over the weekend, the White House said Monday.

A White House official said that Obama selected a “bronze” plan on the D.C. marketplace. Obama’s move, the official added, is a “symbolic” one to show support for the process, since the president’s health care is provided by the military.

“He was pleased to participate in a plan as a show of support for these marketplaces which are providing quality, affordable health care options to more than a million people,” the White House official said.

Earlier on Monday, the White House confirmed that it had pushed back a key deadline for people to sign up for health insurance. Plans can now be selected through Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET — previously, the deadline was Monday night at 11:59 — to be eligible for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

