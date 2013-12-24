Obama Has Officially Enrolled In Obamacare

Brett LoGiurato
Barack ObamaAP

President Barack Obama successfully enrolled for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act over the weekend, the White House said Monday.

A White House official said that Obama selected a “bronze” plan on the D.C. marketplace. Obama’s move, the official added, is a “symbolic” one to show support for the process, since the president’s health care is provided by the military.

“He was pleased to participate in a plan as a show of support for these marketplaces which are providing quality, affordable health care options to more than a million people,” the White House official said.

Earlier on Monday, the White House confirmed that it had pushed back a key deadline for people to sign up for health insurance. Plans can now be selected through Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. ET — previously, the deadline was Monday night at 11:59 — to be eligible for coverage that begins Jan. 1.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.