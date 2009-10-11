Obama To End "Don't Ask Don't Tell," Let Gays Into Military

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/7c7a6c790525df490251ee00/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="barackobamaprofile tbi" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

President Obama says he’ll abandon the “don’t ask, don’t tell” military policy, allowing gays to serve in the military.The change comes as the White House continues to debate how many troops it needs to fight the war in Afghanistan while another continues in Iraq.

The WSJ broke the news, covering the President’s speech at gay rights group the Human Rights Campaign’s annual dinner.

“We should not be punishing patriotic Americans who have stepped forward to serve the country,” Obama said.

“We should be celebrating their willingness to step forward and show such courage … especially when we are fighting two wars.”

“I appreciate that many of you don’t believe progress has come fast enough,” Obama said. “Do not doubt the direction we are heading and the destination we will reach.”

