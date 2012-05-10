RNC Chair BLASTS Obama On Gay Marriage Flip-Flop

Photo: Gage Skidmore

Here’s a statement from RNC chairman Reince Priebus in response to President Obama publicly endorsing the legalization of same-sex marriage today:”While President Obama has played politics on this issue, the Republican Party and our presumptive nominee Mitt Romney have been clear. We support maintaining marriage between one man and one woman and would oppose any attempts to change that.”



Mitt Romney has yet to respond, but he was in Colorado today, where he said he did not favour civil unions:

“My view is the same as it’s been from the beginning, which is I don’t favour civil unions, if it’s identical to marriage and I don’t favour marriage between people of the same gender,” Romney told a CBS affiliate.

