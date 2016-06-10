Obama endorses Clinton: 'I don't think anyone has been more qualified for this office'

President Barack Obama endorsed Hillary Clinton in a video posted to the presumptive Democratic nominee’s YouTube account Thursday afternoon.

“I know how hard this job can be. That’s why I know Hillary will be so good at it. I don’t think anyone has been more qualified for this office,” Obama said.

He added: “I want those of you who’ve been with me from the beginning of this incredible journey to know that I’m with her.”

According to the Washington Post, which first reported the endorsement, Obama and Clinton will make their first official campaign appearance together in Wisconsin next week.

The president’s endorsement came just over an hour after Obama concluded a meeting with Sen. Bernie Sanders, who pledged to stay in the race through the final primary contest in Washington, D.C. next week.

In a brief appearance at the White House on Thursday, Sanders thanked Obama and Vice President Joe Biden for staying neutral throughout the Democratic primary, and congratulated Clinton on her campaign.

“I spoke briefly to Secretary Clinton on Tuesday night, and I congratulated her on her very strong campaign,” he said. “I look forward to meeting with her in the near future to see how we can work together to defeat Donald Trump and to create a government which represents all of us and not just the 1%.”

Sanders campaign still refuses to refer to Clinton as the presumptive nominee.

Watch the endorsement video below:

