Barack Obama's Staggering Collapse In One Chart

If you want to see just how badly Barack Obama has collapsed over the last month, look no further than this chart, which shows the president’s precipitous drop in the Real Clear Politics electoral spread:
Photo: Courtesy of Real Clear Politics
Breaking down the chart further, the spread shows Obama beating Romney by 126 points for most of the summer:
The spread hit its highest point at the end of September, after Romney’s “47 per cent” video leaked:
Obama started sinking on October 6, right after the first presidential debate:
Obama dropped to his lowest point last week:
Here’s where the spread is today:
