Barack Obama's Staggering Collapse In One Chart

Grace Wyler

If you want to see just how badly Barack Obama has collapsed over the last month, look no further than this chart, which shows the president’s precipitous drop in the Real Clear Politics electoral spread:

real clear politics electoral spread

Breaking down the chart further, the spread shows Obama beating Romney by 126 points for most of the summer:

rcp electoral spread

The spread hit its highest point at the end of September, after Romney’s “47 per cent” video leaked: 

rcp electoral spread

Obama started sinking on October 6, right after the first presidential debate: 

rcp electoral spread

Obama dropped to his lowest point last week: 

rcp electoral spread

Here’s where the spread is today: 

rcp electoral spread

