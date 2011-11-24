Obama Effigy Burned By Conservative Scottish Students

Members of St. Andrews Conservative Association, a Conservative-Party affiliated group at the prestigious Scottish university, are facing investigation after reports that they burned an effigy of US President Barack Obama.



Sky News reports that the group stages an effigy burning event every year, usually confined to the burning of effigies of British politics, but sometimes including international figures, including (unbelievably) Nelson Mandela.

The group chooses a prominent socialist every year and apparently felt this year that no UK politician was worthy. One member of the group told the BBC that they had “no input” in the decision and were “surprised” when they saw the Obama effigy.

The group is being investigated by the university for the act, and have offered an apology.

Reports that Obama was wrapped in an EU flag have been denied.

