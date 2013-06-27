OBAMA ON SNOWDEN: 'I'm Not Going To Be Scrambling Jets To Get A 29-Year-Old Hacker'

President Barack Obama said on Thursday that he wouldn’t be scrambling military jets to secure the capture of National Security Agency leak source Edward Snowden, saying he wouldn’t participate in “wheeling and dealing” to get Snowden extradited back to the United States.



“I’m not going to be scrambling jets to get a 29-year-old hacker,” Obama said of Snowden at a press conference Thursday in Senegal, Africa. Snowden actually turned 30 years old last week.

Obama also said that he has not spoken to China President Xi Jinping or Russian President Vladimir Putin about Snowden’s extradition.

“I have not called President Xi personally or President Putin personally,” Obama said. “And the reason is because, No. 1: I shouldn’t have to.”

Obama has come under some criticism from Republicans in Congress in recent days for the failure to bring Snowden back to the U.S. Snowden departed from Hong Kong on Sunday and has now been in Russia for five days.

