Here's Everything You Need To Know About Obama's Economic Plan

Photo: Getty Images

Over the course of the 2012 campaign, President Barack Obama has faced a lot of criticism for not laying out a formal plan that would define his second term.You wouldn’t know it from watching his re-election campaign, but the president and his administration have actually given a lot of information about what his plans are for the economy, should he win a second term.



Most of the plan is laid out in the White House’s public blueprint for the plan, but the specifics are a little harder to track down — especially from the campaign’s site.

We’ve gone through the blueprint, and other related White House blog posts, and laid out the ideas that Obama has to keep the recovery going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.