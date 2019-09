Obama Economic Advisor Goolsbee Defends Ludicrous Windfall Tax, Keeps Straight Face

Obama’s economic plan hits one pander pitch out of the park–by socking oil companies with a “windfall” tax. Observers have justifiably ridiculed this, so the campaign is now trotting charming economics advisor Austan Goolsbee to try to defend it. He can’t, of course. But he manages to keep right on smiling while he gets his head handed to him.

This morning, on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Joe Kernen did the honours. But first, the key points:

Obama believes the country needs another stimulus boost

Obama plans to tax the oil company’s “windfall” profits in order to give $1,000 tax rebates to families in need

Goolsbee (and presumably Obama) rationalize the one-time, industry specific tax because oil companies have “gotten tens, even hundreds of billions of dollars of subsidies over the last 20, 30 years.

Joe Kernen: HERE NOW OUR OLD FRIEND AUSTAN GOOLSBEE WHO IS OBAMA’S ECONOMIC ADVISER. GOOD MORNING, AUSTAN… YOU’RE GOING TO TAKE WINDFALL PROMPT PROFITS FROM THE OIL COMPANIES AND GIVE OUT $1,000 TO EACH PERSON? IS THIS YOUR IDEA?

Goolsbee: HEY, LOOK, I — IF YOU LOOK AT THE OIL INDUSTRY, THESE GUYS ARE NOT JUST A RANDOM INDUSTRY THAT WAS ON LEVEL FOOTING WITH EVERYBODY ELSE. THESE GUYS HAVE GOTTEN TENS, EVEN HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF SUBSIDIES OVER THE LAST 20, 30 YEARS. SO IF YOU’RE GOING TO PUT A WINDFALL PROFIT TAX ON GUYS THAT HAVE BEEN GETTING FREE GIFTS FOR DECADES, I DON’T SEE ANY PROBLEM WITH THAT.



Kernen: FOR DECADES, THEY WEREN’T DOING NEARLY AS WELL. THEIR PROFIT MARGINS ARE RUNNING 8%, 9%. ARE YOU GOING TO GO AFTER COMPUTER COMPANIES THAT HAVE A 20% PROFIT MARGIN OR FREDDIE THAT HAD A MUCH HIGHER STAKE? WHERE DOES IT STOP?

Goolsbee: COMPUTER COMPANIES NEVER GOT BILLIONS OF SUBSIDIES FROM THE GOVERNMENT.

[Our aside: If subsidies are the objection, then eliminate the subsidies. But let’s be serious–they aren’t.]

Kernen: DRUG COMPANIES GOT SOME SUBSIDIES. IT’S GOING TO BE WHO QUALIFIES FOR WINDFALL PROFIT — YOU HAVE TO LOOK BACK AND SEE WHO EVER GOT SUBSIDIES —

Gollsbee: IT’S ABOUT THE OIL MARKET. IT’S NOT COMPLICATED. IT’S ABOUT OIL.

Kernen: BUT AUSTAN, IS IT WORTH THE POPULIST BOUNCE YOU GET FROM A PROPOSAL LIKE THAT, IS THAT WORTH ALIENATING ANYBODY WHO REALLY realises HOW THIS WORKS? WINDFALL PROFITS JUST HURT THE PRODUCTION OF OIL AND GAS. IT DIDN’T WORK IN THE ’70s. IT WON’T WORK AGAIN. YOU’RE A STRAIGHT SHOOTER —

Gollsbee: YOU’RE MIXING A COUPLE THINGS THERE. YOU’RE HUNG UP ON THE NAME. YOU SAY YOU DON’T LIKE PROFITS BEING CALLED WINDFALL

Kernen: NO, THAT’S NOT IT.

Gollsbee: WHAT I’M POINTING OUT IS THAT THESE GUYS GOT WINDFALL GAINS, THEY GOT WINDFALL SUBSIDIES FOR DECADES AND CONTINUE TO NOW.

Kernen: OK, HOW DID — HOW ABOUT THE COPPER COMPANIES? THEY PAID $19 BILLION MORE IN TAXES OVER THE LAST FOUR YEARS — EXXON, I’M TALKING ABOUT — THAN THEY MADE IN PROFIT. NOT ONLY THAT, BUT THE PROFITS DON’T GO TO THE BIG HEAD OF EXXON, AUSTAN IT GOES TO THE SHAREHOLDERS AND THE PENSION PLANS —

Gollsbee: WAIT A MINUTE. YOU’RE SUGGESTING THAT AS THE PRICE OF OIL WAS AT $140 A BARREL, THEY’VE ACTUALLY BEEN MADE WORSE? YOU’RE SAYING THEY’RE PAYING MORE TAXES THAN THEY GAINED IN PROFITS?

Kernen: I’M SAYING OVER THE PAST FIVE OR SIX YEARS THAT THEIR TOTAL TAX BILL HAS BEEN IN EXCESS OF THEIR TOTAL PROFITS.



Gollsbee: LOOK, THIS SEEMS LIKE THEY’RE FEELING PRETTY GOOD —



Kernen: SHAREHOLDERS?



Gollsbee: THEY HAVE THE HIGHEST PROFIT IN THE HISTORY OF CORPORATIONS.



Kernen: ISN’T THAT GOOD?



Gollsbee: WELL, SURE, IT’S GOOD. MY QUESTION IS, WHY ARE THEY NOT INVESTING THAT MONEY BACK INTO DEVELOPMENT OF NEW ENERGY SOURCES, ALTERNATIVE ENERGY? THEY’RE USING THE MONEY TO BUY BACK THEIR OWN STOCK.



Kernen: I MEAN, A COMPANY HAS TO DECIDE WHAT’S THE MOST PRUDENT THING TO DO — YOU KNOW, THE ROCKEFELLERS WERE TRYING TO GET THEM TO GO INTO WIND ENERGY. THAT’S NOT WHAT EXXON DOES. EXXON EXPLORES FOREIGN-DEVELOPED CARBONS THAT WE’RE GOING TO NEED FOR YEARS.



Gollsbee: LOOK, I’M NOT DISPUTING WHAT THEIR BUSINESS IS. WHAT I’M DISPUTING IS THEY’RE NOT PLOWING THE MONEY BACK INTO INVESTMENT, THEY’RE TAKING THE MONEY AND PAYING THEMSELVES OFF.



Kernen: WHO’S THEY — PAYING WHO OFF THE EXECUTIVES, SHAREHOLDERS? THEY’RE PAYING SHAREHOLDERS OFF.



Gollsbee: WELL, THE EXECUTIVES, THERE’S NO QUESTION THE EXECUTIVES HAVE BEEN DOING PRETTY GOOD, BUT WHAT I’M POINTING OUT IS THE OIL COMPANIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVING HUGE SUBSIDIES FROM THE GOVERNMENT FOR DECADES AND CONTINUE TO NOW. THIS WOULD equalise THE PLAYING FIELD. IT’S A VERY MODEST SHARE OF THESE PROFITS THAT THEY GOT, NOT FROM SUPERIOR MANAGEMENT, BUT JUST FROM THE ACTIONS OF OPEC AND HUGO CHAVEZ. AND IF YOU LOOK OUT, PEOPLE NEED RELIEF. THE RELIEF IS NOT GOING TO COME FROM THINGS THAT DON’T START FOR SEVEN YEARS, 10 YEARS IN THE FUTURE. WE NEED TO GIVE THEM RELIEF RIGHT NOW, AND THAT’S WHY HE’S GOING TO PUT THESE $1,000 CHECKS INTO PEOPLE’S HANDS.



Kernen: IT MAY OR MAY NOT BE A WINNING STRATEGY AT THIS POINT, THE WINDFALL. I’M NOT SURE WHETHER THAT’S THE WAY TO GO, BUT HOW ABOUT SOME OF THE OTHER PROPOSALS? DOES THE ECONOMY NEED ANOTHER STIMULUS IN THE SENATOR’S VIEW?

Gollsbee: YEAH, IN THE SENATOR’S VIEW, IT DOES. YOU PROBABLY SAW LAST WEEK HE HAD A MEETING WITH A LOT OF HIS ECONOMIC ADVISORS, REUBEN, SUMMERS, RICE, TYSON, AND A GROUP OF PEOPLE. AND THERE WAS A GREAT CONCERN AMONG A LOT OF THE PEOPLE IN THAT MEETING, THAT IF YOU LOOK OUT AT THE STATE OF THE ECONOMY, WE’VE HAD SEVEN MONTHS OF JOB LOSS, CONSECUTIVELY. WE’VE LOST ALMOST HALF A MILLION JOBS. THE CONSUMER SPENDING NUMBERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE PRETTY ROUGH. IF IT WERE NOT FOR THE STIMULUS THIS PAST QUARTER, GENERAL CONSENSUS IS, IT WOULD HAVE LOOKED REALLY QUITE BAD, AND WE’VE HAD THESE NEGATIVE REVISIONS. SO, WE NEED AN ADDITIONAL STIMULUS.



David Rosenberg, guest host (Merrill Lynch, Chief North American Economist): AUSTAN, IF I COULD JUST WEIGH IN — THE FIRST TAX REBATE, BETWEEN 10% AND 20% OF IT WAS PUT IN THE REAL ECONOMY AND THERE WAS NO MULTIPLIER IMPACT. SO IF THE TAX REBATE DIDN’T WORK THAT WELL, WHY WILL ANOTHER TEMPORARY TAX REBATE — PEOPLE DON’T CHANGE THEIR behaviour BECAUSE OF SOMETHING THAT’S TEMPORARY — WHY IS THIS ONE GOING TO WORK?



Gollsbee: WELL, I WOULD DISAGREE A LITTLE ON THE FACTS THAT YOU CITED. ACCORDING TO GOLDMAN SACHS, THEY SPENT ABOUT 1/4 OF THE REFUND IMMEDIATELY, AND ACCORDING TO GOLDMAN SACHS, IF WE HADN’T HAD THAT RETAIL SALES, THE FINAL SALES NUMBER WOULD HAVE ACTUALLY BEEN NEGATIVE. SO, I ACTUALLY THINK THE FIRST STIMULUS DID WORK. IT WAS OF A MAGNITUDE — IT’S NOT GOING TO CHANGE THE FATE OF THE ECONOMY, BUT IT DID GIVE 1% TO 2% BUMP UP ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS.



Kernen: WE’VE BEEN HAVING DEBATES WITH THE DIFFERENT ECONOMIC GUYS ON EACH SIDE. WE HAVEN’T HAD YOU YET, AUSTAN. WE HAD PORTMAN AND WE HAD CANTOR, ERIC CANTOR ON, BUT WE HAD TARULLO ON YOUR SIDE…WE NEED YOU.ARE YOU GOING TO DO THAT?

Gollsbee: LOOK, WE’RE OLD BUDDIES.

Kernen: I KNOW. YOU’LL HAVE TO EXPLAIN WHAT THE MARGINAL RATES, DOING THIS IN A SLOWING ECONOMY. BUT YOU KNOW, AT LEAST, YOU KNOW —

Gollsbee: YOU GO TO FIGHTTHESMEARS.COM AND YOU’LL SEE. A LOT OF THIS STUFF YOU’RE HEARING IS TOTALLY FABRICATED.



Kernen: THANKS, AUSTAN. APPRECIATE. TALK TO YOU SOON.

See Also:

Wal-Mart (WMT): If Obama Wins, We’re Screwed (WMT)

Obama, McCain: We Love Bernanke, We’ll Keep Him Until He Raises Rates

Obama, McCain: Let the Search For the Next US Treasury Secretary Begin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.