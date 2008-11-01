Obama Drawing Twice As Many Searches As McCain

Yahoo mined their search data and reports:

In the past week, Senator Obama has drawn more than twice as many queries as Senator McCain.

That’s not necessarily all positive, as the nature of the queries indicate that people still have a lot of questions -lookups range from questions about his biography to his birth certificate, from his grandmother to his gun control platform.

Indeed, according to HitWise, for the four weeks ending October 25, 2008 “barack obama birth certificate” was the fourth-most common search term driving traffic to BarackObama.com. “Barack Obama Antichrist” comes in at 26.

Here’s what it looks like for McCain:

