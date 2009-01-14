Obama Blowing Geithner Scandal: Where Is The Response?

Our quick-take on the Geithner housekeeper scandal is that it’s much ado about nothing. The longer Obama’s people allow the press to fulminate about it, however, the more chance it has of becoming a serious issue.



Based on the WSJ story, Geithner stands accused of two mistakes:

Employing a housekeeper whose paper expired while working for Geithner. Please. The housekeeper was in the US legally. Her papers expired temporarily…and she later renewed them. The Republicans are going to block the nomination based on that?

He failed to pay social-security and medicare taxes in the proper way when he worked for the IMF. This was apparently a common error because the regulations weren’t clear (others in the same position made the same mistake). When Geithner discovered it, he went back and paid the back fees with interest. Again, unless this was deliberate fraud, we can’t imagine it will derail the nomination.

So why the hell haven’t Obama’s people put a bullet in this one already?

CNBC says the Obama administration doesn’t see these revelations as an issue, which is great, but why are they leaking this through newsmedia? Where’s the blog post on Change.gov explaining the reality and slamming us and anyone else for making an issue out of this?

Part of getting the Internet is understanding how stories and scandals spread and fester online. Come on, Obama people! Come out and defend your nominee and put it to bed.

Update: Well this is a little something. Obama press aid Robert Gibbs called the mistakes “common” and suggested that it won’t derail the nomination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.