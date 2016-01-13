NBC's Matt Lauer to Obama: Do you feel 'responsible' for Donald Trump?

In an interview that aired Tuesday morning, President Barack Obama discussed his record and his upcoming State of the Union address with NBC’s “Today” show.

At one point, host Matt Lauer asked Obama if he felt responsible at all for the “hunger” for Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s message. Obama suggested he did not.

“The message that Donald Trump’s putting out has had adherence a lot of times during the course of our history,” Obama replied.

“Talk to me if he wins,” he added. “Then we’ll have a conversation about how responsible I feel about it.”

The president then predicted that the American public would ultimately reject Trump.

“But I’m pretty confident that the overwhelming majority of Americans are looking for the kind of politics that does feed our hopes and not our fears, that does work together and doesn’t try to divide us, that isn’t looking for simplistic solutions and scapegoating but looks for us buckling down and figuring out how do we make things work for the next generation,” he continued.

Lauer pressed Obama and asked if he could imagine a future President Trump. Obama hinted that he couldn’t — but also warned against complacency.

“I can imagine it in a ‘Saturday Night [Live]’ skit,” Obama quipped. “Look, anything’s possible, and I think we shouldn’t be complacent.”

