Reporter to Obama: 'Did you see Donald Trump's taco-bowl tweet?'

President Barack Obama was asked Friday whether he had seen a much-discussed tweet from presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump the day before.

“Did you see Donald Trump’s taco-bowl tweet,” a reporter asked Obama during a Friday press conference, referring to the mogul’s Cinco de Mayo-themed posting.

Obama responded that he had “no thoughts” on Trump’s tweets.

“As a general rule, I don’t pay attention to Mr. Trump’s tweets. I think that will be true for the next six months. So, if you could just file that one,” he added, chuckling.

Obama also weighed in on Trump’s new status as the presumptive nominee Friday.

