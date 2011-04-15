WATCH: President Obama Responds To Trump, Birthers, Confirms He Doesn't "Have Horns"

President Obama gave an interview to George Stephanopoulous of “Good Morning America” — and addressed Donald Trump‘s would-be campaign platform head-on.



The President said he believes the birther movement “creates a problem for [Republicans] when they want to actually run in the general election, where most people feel pretty confident that the president was born in Hawaii, where he said he was, and that he doesn’t have horns.”

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

