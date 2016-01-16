Obama just weighed in on the dogs-in-pants debate that divided the internet

Screenshot/YouTube Barack Obama in an interview with YouTube star Adande Thorne.

President Barack Obama answered a tough question that has divided the internet in a Friday interview broadcast live on YouTube.

He made his call on which type of pants made the most sense for a dog to theoretically wear.

The question at hand is over whether a dog would wear pants with four leg holes — stretching over the entirety of its lower body — or if it would wear pants that has two leg holes and only stretches over its backside.

The debate has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks.

Obama, asked by YouTube star Adande Thorne (known as “Swoozie”) which one he believed a dog would actually wear, shot back his answer almost instantly.

“No, you got to go with this,” he said, pointing at the dog wearing the two-legged pair of pants.

“It’s a little too conservative,” he said of the four-legged pair. “Too much fabric.”

The interview came as part of a series of discussions between Obama and YouTube stars Friday afternoon.

