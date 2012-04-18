Twitter Exploded With Hilarious Recipes For Obama To Use When He Eats Dog Meat

Photo: BarackObama.com

Last night, it emerged that Mitt Romney is not the only one with dog issues. Barack Obama, as it turns out, ate dog meat, which he wrote about in his memoir, “Dreams from my Father.” But The Daily Caller brought an excerpt of the book to light late last night, after there was some more pushback on Mitt and Ann Romney’s latest comments about riding with their Irish setter, Seamus, on the roof of their Chevy.



“With Lolo, I learned how to eat small green chill peppers raw with dinner (plenty of rice), and, away from the dinner table, I was introduced to dog meat (tough), snake meat (tougher), and roasted grasshopper (crunchy). Like many Indonesians, Lolo followed a brand of Islam that could make room for the remnants of more ancient animist and Hindu faiths. He explained that a man took on the powers of whatever he ate: One day soon, he promised, he would bring home a piece of tiger meat for us to share.”

This is your 2012 general election. The excerpt inspired a full Twitter-memed assault, hashtagged #ObamaDogRecipes. These weren’t recipes, per se, but mostly just (sometimes) clever dogs-made-into-food puns.

