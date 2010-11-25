Obama Insists He Doesn't "Think About Sarah Palin" In 2012

Photo: ABC News

In an interview with the White House, Barbara Walters asked President Obama the question on every media pundit’s mind: does he think he could beat Sarah Palin in 2012.The president told Walters, “I don’t think about Sarah Palin,” ABC News reports.



Obviously Sarah Palin has a strong base of support in the Republican Party and I respect those skills… But I spend most of my time right now on how I can be the best possible president. And my attitude has always been, from the day I started this job that if I do a good job and if I’m delivering for the American people the politics will take care of itself.

Uh huh. The full interview, “A Barbara Walters Special: A Thanksgiving Visit with President and Mrs. Obama,” will air Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m.

